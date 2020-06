Nagaland registered 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 156, informed the state health minister S Pangnyu Phom.

The health minister informed that out of the 26 patients, 23 are from Dimapur quarantine center, 2 from Kohima quarantine center, and 1 from Peren quarantine center.

With the new cases, the active cases in the state stand at 126 while 30 patients have recovered from the disease.

Another 9 new cases of COVID-19 +ve have been reported out of 251 samples tested at NHAK. 6 patients from Dimapur QC, 2 from Kohima QC & 1 from Peren QC.



Positive : 156

Active : 126

Recovered : 30

Death : 00



Update at 8:35 am, 12th June, 2020. — S Pangnyu Phom (@pangnyu) June 12, 2020