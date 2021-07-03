Nagaland Reports 93 Cases of Delta Variant of COVID-19

Nagaland reported 93 cases of Delta variant of COVID-19, confirmed Health & Family Welfare Department. Principal Director of Health & Family Welfare Dr. Neikhrielie Khimiao said that out of the 98 samples sent for genome sequencing at National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBG), Kalyani, West Bengal, 93 samples have been detected with the Delta variant and one Alpha variant while two results are still awaited.

Dr. Khimiao said the samples were collected from various districts of Nagaland, adding that the department would continue to send more samples for whole genome sequencing on a regular basis.

Pointing out that the delta variant was highly infectious, he urged people to continue to strictly adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated. Expressing concern over the fact that the new variant had been a major cause of rapid spread of Covid-19 cases across the country, Dr. Khimiao urged citizens to get vaccinated at any cost as it had proved to be effective in the State.

He reiterated that the only way to check the variant from spreading was to vaccinate, even as he asserted that the department would continue with testing.

Meanwhile, the principal director warned that the district administrations might have to impose strict containment measures or lockdown in certain pockets where there were Covid cluster areas.

Upon receiving genome sequencing report, he said the respective districts had been informed and that medical team would continue surveillance. Further, he said the H&FW department of Nagaland has written to legislators to campaign in their own constituencies for people to come forward and take vaccines.

Mentioning that information, education and communication (IEC) in-charges had been asked to impart all information related to the variant, Dr. Khimiao assured that vigorous information through various means of communication would be ramped up.

