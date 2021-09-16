Nagaland Schools for Classes V to X to Resume from Tomorrow

The Nagaland government has allowed regular classes in schools from Classes V to X. The state government allowed conducting regular classes with 50% attendance, subject to adherence to all the provisions of the SOP to be issued by the state home department.

The schools in rural areas have been permitted to conduct the regular classes from September 17 while the schools in urban areas will resume its offline classes from October 1.

The Nagaland government while issuing Unlock 6 guidelines for two weeks from September 17 to September 30, said that the ongoing lockdown measures and guidelines will continue with further relaxations.

Offline classes for the polytechnics for the session July-December 2021 will be allowed to open subject to compliance of SOP issued for reopening of colleges and technical institutions for the conduct of regular classes.

During the period, 100% attendance in all the government offices will be permitted subject to adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and fulfillment of the existing requirements for vaccination or testing for attendance in the office.

The decision was taken at a review meeting of the High Powered Committee on Covid-19 was held under the chairmanship of Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on September 13, said an official notification.

Night curfew will be relaxed by one hour and it will be in force from 9 pm to 4 am.

The government directed the district task forces to decide on the timings for the opening of shops and other business establishments within their respective jurisdictions outside the night curfew timings.

Swimming pools and cinema halls will be allowed to open with 50% capacity subject to adherence to SOP to be issued by the home department.

The government said it intends to organise the 10-day annual Hornbill Festival from December 1-10 if the Covid19 situation continues to remain under control with positivity rate below 5 percent.

The activities will be undertaken with full adherence to covid-19 protocols, it said.

Travel to Nagaland for tourism has already been allowed for those who have been fully vaccinated.

Pre-bookings in hotels and other facilities may be done by intending tourists.

In order to kickstart the preparatory activities, an inter-departmental meeting will be held with the tourism and art and culture departments on September 23.

