Nagaland Schools To Partially Reopen From Sept 21

By Pratidin Bureau
The Nagaland government on Friday decided to partially reopen schools from September 21 for students of Class 9 to 12, an official statement said.

Through the official communication, Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said, “Up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff, residing outside containment zones, may be permitted to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching, tele-counselling and related work”.

“Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers subject to written consent of their parents or guardians, subject to strict adherence to all the provisions in the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP),” the order said.

The MHAs Unlock 4 guidelines have permitted students of classes 9 to 12 to visit schools on a “voluntary basis” from September 21 for academic help. Schools across the country have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

