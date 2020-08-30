Nagaland: Security Forces Nab Arms Dealer

By Pratidin Bureau
Security forces have apprehended one arms dealer near Lilen village in Peren district at Nagaland on Sunday, said Eastern Command, Indian Army.

The arms dealer has been arrested during an operation carried out by the security forces and seized arms from the possession of the accused.

The Eastern Command, India Army in a tweet said, “The troops recovered three 12 Bore Rifles, point 22 live rounds, eight 12 bore live rounds and arms making accessories.”

The security forces arrested three hardcore ULFA (I) cadres in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap on Saturday.

Eastern Command, Indian Army informed about the arrest on Twitter and said that the troops recovered three pistols, magazines with live rounds, and ULFA badges from the possession of the cadres.

