Nagaland: Senior Journalist K Filip Sumi Dies at 38

By Pratidin Bureau

Senior journalist of Nagaland and President of Dimapur Press Club K Filip Sumi passed away on Friday. He was 38.

Sumi met with a road accident in October and suffered a head injury. He was admitted in the ICU in a private hospital in Nagaland and had undergone three brain surgeries.

He left behind his wife, a daughter and his parents.

Hundreds of people attended his funeral service at his private residence at Riverbelt colony.

Sumi began his journalistic career at Nagaland Post, a local English daily. He was presently attached with local English daily, Morung Express.

The journalist fraternity of Nagaland expressed deep condolences at Sumi’s demise.

The Dimapur Press Club expressed profound grief and extended deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

It said Sumi was a brilliant journalist who was ever curious, ever seeking, and insatiable.

“He was someone we looked up to, and with his presence, ideas, and sense of humour, he could brighten up any situation,” the DPC said in a condolence message.

He will always be remembered with respect, admiration, and love, it added.

In a condolence message, Dimapur commissioner of police Rothihu Tetseo said Sumi was a senior journalist of Nagaland and his contributions to Naga civil society are immeasurable.

“Surely his work has left an indelible mark in the field of journalism and the vacuum will always be felt,” Tetseo.

