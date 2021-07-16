NationalTop Stories

Nagaland to Begin 3rd Phase of Unlock from July 18

By Pratidin Bureau

The third phase of ‘unlock’ in Nagaland will begin from July 18. The unlock will be for two weeks. The development was announced by Nagaland Government spokesperson, Mmhonlumo Kikon on Friday. 

Kikon informed that Nagaland will open its doors for tourists during the third phase of ‘unlock’. 

Only fully-vaccinated tourists would be permitted to enter the state, he said.

Meanwhile, schools for class 12 and colleges have been allowed to re-open by July 26. 

Kikon in a tweet said, “Unlock 3 – 18 July till 1st August. There is a slight uptick in the last week! Caution! Tourists who have taken two doses will be welcome to Nagaland. Higher Secondary & colleges will start from 26th July. Vaccination is must for staff! Other classes will start from 1st August!” 

