Nagaland To Enforce Stricter Covid Guidelines From April 30

In view of increasing cases of coronavirus in Nagaland, the state government has decided to impose stricter rules with consolidated guidelines from April 30 to May 14 and clarified it is not a total lockdown.

Further, BJP national spokesperson and MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon clarified, “State Government has issued new consolidated guidelines enforcing stricter rules due to the surge of Covid in Nagaland. It is not a Lockdown! This is a clarification!”

Nagaland has registered 207 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally to 13,445 total cases and 847 active cases.

More details are awaited