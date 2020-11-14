Nagaland To Impose Penalty of Rs. 100 for Not wearing masks

The Nagaland government has decided to impose a fine of Rs. 100 on people who don’t wear face masks in public places and Rs. 500 on institutions without handwashing facilities with immediate effect.

The decision came after the Nagaland Disaster Management Authority observed that wearing masks, especially in public places, making the provision of handwashing facility by various establishments, maintaining physical distance in high-risk settings are often not being followed which poses a serious risk of infection not only to the defaulters but also to other people around them.

Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and in view of the guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 the government has decided to make it compulsory for everyone to wear face mask and also provide hand sanitizers or handwash facility in all establishments, including offices, educational institutions, religious places and shops with immediate effect.

Nagaland Chief Secretary J Alam said violation of the SOPs and guidelines would lead to penalization of the defaulters. People not wearing a mask in public places, including offices, banks, markets, business establishments, restaurants, hotels, public transport, social and religious gatherings or meetings, educational institutions would be liable of Rs 100 fine for every offence.

Not providing handwashing facility or hand sanitizers in shops and business establishments, restaurants and hotels would be Rs 500 fine with a warning for first offence while after one week of first offense would lead to sealing of the establishment with or without suspension of registration/license wherever applicable till facilities are provided, he added.