Nagaland: UDA hails Centre’s Steps on Naga Issue

The resumption of talks between the Centre and the Naga negotiating groups have been appreciated by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) of Nagaland.

A resolution was passed in this regard at the first meeting of the UDA, held at the State Banquet Hall at Kohima on Tuesday, after its formation last month.



“The House appreciated the resumption of talks and the decision of the Naga political groups to resume the peace process by proceeding to New Delhi for the continuation of the negotiation process,” the resolution stated.



The resolution was signed by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy CM Y Patton, NPF leader TR Zeliang, NDPP president Chigwang Konyak, BJP state president Temjen Imna Along and NPF working President Huska Sumi.



The UDA resolved to make every possible effort to play the role of an active facilitator towards the peace process and the ongoing negotiations.



Meanwhile, a senior legislator said the UDA members have decided to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central leaders, for which Nagaland Chief Minister Rio would seek an appointment at the earliest, a PTI report said.



The UDA also decided that through the Core Committee on NPI, it would be meeting the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) by the end of this month.

