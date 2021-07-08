Nagaland: ‘Unlock 2’ To Begin From July 11

Covid 19NationalTop Stories

Nagaland government on Thursday announced that the state will undergo the second phase of ‘Unlock’ from July 11 to 17.

‘Unlock 1.0’ was initiated for 10 days from July 1 to 10.

Taking to Twitter, Covid-19 High Powered Committee (HPC) spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon Kikon stated that district task forces (DTFs) will issue revised SOPs.

HPC also reviewed the preparation for the next wave of COVID-19 in the state, he added.

“The HPC has decided to begin unlock 2 from 11th to 17th July with further relaxations. DTFs will issue the revised SOPs & will be made available on all platforms. HPC reviewed the preparation for the next wave. SELECT Train service will be allowed with Strict SOPs,” tweeted Kikon.

