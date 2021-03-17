Nagaland Urges Centre To Resolve Poor Mobile, Internet Issue

By Pratidin Bureau
The Nagaland government has written to the Centre over poor mobile and internet connectivity in the state, seeking its intervention to solve the crisis, an official said on Wednesday.

State Minister for Planning and Coordination Neiba Kronu has written to Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, stating that mobile providers present in Nagaland are not performing well, and connectivity has deteriorated over the last few months, becoming worse day by day.

The issue of poor connectivity has affected all sections of the society, he noted.

Students and teachers are facing problems in continuing their online classes, while banks, post offices and transport agencies have also been affected due to the erratic connectivity, the minister said.

“The users cannot download important files, converse properly or make calls and can hardly make transactions in the banks and this is hampering the day to day activities,” he said.

Expressing concern that people may hit the streets an protest over the issue, the state government urged the Centre to look into it and take necessary measures. PTI

