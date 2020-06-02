Nagaland’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 49

Nagaland registered six more new cases of COVID-19 positive on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 49, this was informed by state health minister S Pangnyu Phom through his twitter handle.

The health minister informed that all the six persons infected with the virus returned from Chennai recently. All the cases are reported from Dimapur.

The health minister in his tweet said, “Out of 90 samples tested from Chennai returnees, 5 Male & 1 Female has tested COVID-19 +ve. All cases are from Dimapur.”

Update at: 08:10 am, 02nd June, 2020. — S Pangnyu Phom (@pangnyu) June 2, 2020

With the new cases, the state’s active cases stand at 49.