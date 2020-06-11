Nagaland’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 130

Nagaland reported two more positive cases of COVID-19 taking the state’s tally to 130. The two cases are among the 293 samples that were tested on Wednesday.

According to reports the cases were reported from Kohima Quarantine Center, informed state health minister S Pangnyu Phom through his twitter handle.

He wrote in his tweet,”2 new cases of COVID-19 +ve have been reported out of 293 samples tested. Both cases are from Kohima Quarantine Centre. Positive. : 130 Active. : 108 Recovered: 22 Death: 00.”

