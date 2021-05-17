Nagaland’s ENPO President C Sashi Naga No More

C Sashi Naga, President of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), has passed away late Sunday.

ENPO is a political organisation that is demanding a separate State of Eastern Nagaland.

As per a report, he died around 12.30am following a cardiac arrest in Dimapur. He also tested positive for COVID-19.

C Sashi Naga was considered one of the most popular leaders in Eastern Nagaland.

On March 31, 2021, he was elected as the president of the ENPO. His tenure was from 2021 till 2023. The new team had Naga as president and Manlang Phom as general secretary along with 64 central executive council (CEC) members from the six tribes.

‘Deeply grieved to learn about the sudden demise of C. Sashi Naga, President ENPO. A gentleman who dedicated his life for the welfare of the people & especially for the region of ENPO. Served in various capacities throughout his life, he shall be fondly remembered. My condolences’ – tweets TR Zeliang, leader of Opposition and Former Chief Minister of Nagaland.

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) and The Dimapur Eastern Nagaland Students’ Union (DENSU) also condoled his demise and expressed grief.

Meanwhile, the ENPO has announced a half-day mourning in Eastern Nagaland.

His funeral would be held in Dimapur on Monday.

On Sunday, Nagaland reported 241 fresh COVID Cases and 13 deaths. The active caseload in the state stood at 4,100 cases.