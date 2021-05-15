Nagaon |18 Elephants Killed by Lightning: Reports

A preliminary investigation has indicated that the death of 18 elephants at Bamuni Hills in Nagaon has been caused by lightning, said an official press release.

The release said that after thorough examination of the carcasses by experts and circumstantial evidence, it has been suggested that strike of lightning led to the deaths. Metrological data has also corroborated the initial findings, the release added.



However, samples have been sent for toxicological and micro-biological testing. The final report shall be made public, when completed, the release said. The team of experts included veterinarians from the College of Veterinary, Khanapara, State Zoo and WWF-India.

It may be recalled that 18 elephants were killed due to electrocution by lightning strikes atop Bamuni Hills in Nagaon on Wednesday night.

As per the investigation of forest officials on Thursday, a herd of jumbos comprising 18 elephants was found dead lying on the foothills of the Kundoli proposed reserve forest in the Kathiatoli range, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Amit Sahay told news outlets.

Four elephants were charred to death in the bottom hills, while, the carcasses of other elephants were found lying in the top hills.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday took stock of the devastating deaths of as many as 18 elephants at Bamuni Hills in Nagaon.

The Chief Minister has also directed the Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya to proceed towards the site of the incident.

Assam forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya said that he was deeply pained by the death of the elephants.

Deputy Conservator of Forest, K.K. Deori has been appointed as Inquiry Officer with immediate effect under the provision of Section 50 (8) of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 for the purpose of carrying out investigation into the death of the elephants. He shall be accompanied by a team of qualified veterinarians to inquire into the incident.

