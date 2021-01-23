Top StoriesRegional

Nagaon: 20 Pilgrims Injured In Road Accident

By Pratidin Bureau
In a tragic road accident, around 20 pilgrims of a bus were injured in Nagaon’s Puroni Godown.

A head on collision between a bus on its way to Mirza from Sivasagar and a coal carrying truck led to the accident in Teliagaon on Friday night.


Seven critically injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment by the local residents.

As per reports, there were at least 40 pilgrims in the bus.

Due to the accident national highway 37 was blocked for several hours.

An investigation is underway.

