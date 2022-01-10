Nagaon: 3 SBI ATM Machines Found Broken And Looted In Raha

Three ATM machines were found looted in the middle of the town in Raha in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday.

This incident reportedly took place last night near a State Bank of India (SBI) branch. The three ATM machines were found vandalized and left open with cash missing.

Notably, the branch where the loot took place, is situated about 200 meters from the Raha Police Station.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the incident and are on the lookout for the culprits. Whether this was a gang or an individual job is yet to be ascertained. Police are looking into the CCTV footage to identify the miscreants.

A local resident said that the incident took place so close to the police station and even as police were patrolling the area.

