Nagaon: 4-Yr-Old Sustains Injury while Playing with police Father’s Service Revolver

In a sheer carelessness of a police father, a 4-year-old child received bullet injury while playing with his father’s service revolver in Nagaon.

The incident took place in Kaliabor under the Uluwani police outpost in Nagaon district.

The child, son of Tilak Bordoloi, an assistant sub-inspector of Uluwani police outpost was playing with his father’s pistol while it accidentally shot at on his head in the quarter of police officer.

The child is currently undergoing treatment at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital. However, the investigation process is yet to get a boost as the quarter is locked as the police officer and his family is in Tezpur for the treatment of their son.

The in-charge of the Uluwani police outpost, Naba Kumar Das, informed that high-level authorities, accompanied by a magistrate, will continue the investigation into the incident.

