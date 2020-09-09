Top StoriesRegional

Nagaon: 6 Arrested For Fake Currency Printing

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Nagaon’s Kamrup police busted a fake currency printing and circulation racket today leading to the arrest of six persons.

Acting on a tip-off, the police carried out a search operation in Kakoti village of Kamrup.

Out of the six accused, four of them are from Lakhimpur while the other two are from Nagalegur.

Police identified the arrested as Jehrun Islam, Idjat Ali, Ubahidul Islam, and Atiqkul Islam from Lakhimpur and Paochipam and Paongi from Dimapur.

