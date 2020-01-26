Nagaon: Black Flags Waved At Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Finance and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was shown a black flag at Nagaon today while he was going to participate in the Republic day program organized at Nurul Amin Stadium.

As per reports, Sarma was on his way to Nurul Amin Stadium to participate Republic day program when Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) members gheraoed the convoy and waved black flag at him.

Police have arrested eight members of AJYCP in the allegation of involvement in this incident.

It may be mentioned here that BJP leaders including CM Sarbananda Sonowal, State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and others also have been continuously facing black flag protests across the State after the Centre implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA).