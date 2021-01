In yet another incident of cow smuggling, a cattle laden truck was seized by police at Juria’s Mukundaati-Melekadhing road in Nagaon district on Monday.

As per sources, 27 cows have been seized from the truck bearing registration number “AS 02BC 7065”. Four persons were arrested in connection to it.

The arrestees were identified as Majibur Rehman, Aijul Haque, Emdadul Haque and Majibur Islam.

Furthermore, it was informed that the truck was heading towards Mairabari from Juria when it was caught.