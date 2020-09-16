Top StoriesRegional

Nagaon: Elephant Electrocuted To Death

By Pratidin Bureau
In a tragic incident on Wednesday, an elephant died of electrocution and fell into a pond in Juria of Nagaon.

According to sources, around 7 elephants came out of their sanctuary in search of food while one of them strayed away from the group and met his unfortunate fate.

The elephant was hit with 11,000 volts of electricity by a loose wire hanging by the road.

