Nagaon: Elephant Electrocuted To Death

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, an elephant died of electrocution and fell into a pond in Juria of Nagaon.

According to sources, around 7 elephants came out of their sanctuary in search of food while one of them strayed away from the group and met his unfortunate fate.

The elephant was hit with 11,000 volts of electricity by a loose wire hanging by the road.

Locals have alleged irresponsibility on the part of Nagaon district power department saying that the high voltage electrical wire has not been repaired since a long time.