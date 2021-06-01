Nagaon: Four-Day Total Lockdown Clamped In Raha

In view of the rising cases of coronavirus, a four-day total lockdown has been announced at Raha town in Nagaon.

The order issued by the local administration came into effect from Tuesday. The lockdown will be lifted on Saturday.

During the lockdown, the essential services will be exempted; however, commercial establishments, businesses, and other shops will remain closed.

Industries, daily and weekly markets will be closed as well.

A report published by The Assam Tribune also mentioned that Raha Circle officer Priyanka Bania urged the residents to take necessary precautions against the deadly contagion.

She further asked the people to take medicines and not to hoard commodities.

Nagaon on Monday reported 330 new cases. In the last ten days, the district has reported as many as 3, 361 cases.

The active caseload in the state is 51,694.

Meanwhile, to curb the further spread of Covid cases, the Assam government has clamped near-lockdown restrictions and a curfew has been imposed from 12 noon to 5 am until June 5.

Further, inter-district movement has also been restricted across the state.