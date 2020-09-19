Nagaon: Govt Doctor Thrashed For Alleged Vulgarity

A doctor of Juria Mini Primary Health Centre has been accused today of putting on display sexually offensive behaviour by a woman patient.

As reported, the doctor named Tafazzul Hussain of the said health facility was thrashed by the woman when the former allegedly behaved in a vulgar manner and touched private parts of the patient after calling her to his private chamber instead of treating her at the hospital.

While the doctor was rescued from the wrath of the woman by the hospital authorities, who locked him up in a room, the family members of the patient have meanwhile written to a senior doctor demanding fitting action against the accused.

It has also been accused that the government doctor, in violation of the Health Department’s direction, often treats patients at his chamber.