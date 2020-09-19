Top StoriesRegional

Nagaon: Govt Doctor Thrashed For Alleged Vulgarity

By Pratidin Bureau
225

A doctor of Juria Mini Primary Health Centre has been accused today of putting on display sexually offensive behaviour by a woman patient.

As reported, the doctor named Tafazzul Hussain of the said health facility was thrashed by the woman when the former allegedly behaved in a vulgar manner and touched private parts of the patient after calling her to his private chamber instead of treating her at the hospital.

While the doctor was rescued from the wrath of the woman by the hospital authorities, who locked him up in a room, the family members of the patient have meanwhile written to a senior doctor demanding fitting action against the accused.

Related News

Assam: Free Cardiac Surgery, Bone Marrow Transplant for 70…

COVID Sikkim: 3 Cabinet Ministers, 2 BJP MLAs Test Positive

97 Died In Shramik Special Trains: Rail Min

Assam Health Dept Urges EC To Postpone BTC Election

It has also been accused that the government doctor, in violation of the Health Department’s direction, often treats patients at his chamber.

You might also like
National

PM Modi To Inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on Nov 8

Regional

Raid at Rakibul Hussain’s Sister’s houses

Regional

Assam’s PK Goswami to be OIL’s next Director (O)

Top Stories

Anti-CAA Protests in Sonari

Regional

6 KLF cadres surrender to security forces

National

Rahul Gandhi salutes IAF after Balakot strikes

Comments
Loading...