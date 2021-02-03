Nagaon: Himanta Takes Part In 25-KM Bicycle Rally

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday took part in a 25-km bicycle rally in Nagaon along with a sea of supporters. Nagaon MLA Rupak Sarmah also accompanied him.

The rally started at Neherubali and ended at Deodhar Gaon Panchayat.

“GRATITUDE! I am so full of energy after such graceful expression of joy and affection by you all during my 25-km #cyclerally at Nagaon. I feel at the top of world. Thank you, as you continue to support @BJP4India , which is committed for a vibrant & stronger Assam,” he tweeted.