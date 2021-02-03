Top StoriesRegional

Nagaon: Himanta Takes Part In 25-KM Bicycle Rally

By Pratidin Bureau
41

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday took part in a 25-km bicycle rally in Nagaon along with a sea of supporters. Nagaon MLA Rupak Sarmah also accompanied him.

 The rally started at Neherubali and ended at Deodhar Gaon Panchayat.

“GRATITUDE! I am so full of energy after such graceful expression of joy and affection by you all during my 25-km #cyclerally at Nagaon. I feel at the top of world. Thank you, as you continue to support @BJP4India , which is committed for a vibrant & stronger Assam,” he tweeted.

Related News

Dergaon: Woman Killed In Road Mishap

Municipal Polls: Mizoram Declares Feb 16 As Public Holiday

Manipur Assembly Session Begins

R-Day Violence: Cash Reward For Info On Deep Sidhu

You might also like
Regional

ASSAM: Elections for 3 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26

National

Opposition leaders skip meeting on simultaneous polls

Business

World Bank Cuts India’s Growth Forecast

Regional

Ghy: Protocols For Observing Biswakarma Puja, Mahalaya

Regional

Swine Flu victim dies in Meghalaya

Pratidin Exclusive

Protest against Karbi Anglong mob lynching incident turns violent in Guwahati

Comments
Loading...