Nagaon: Huge quantity of liquor seized, 2 held By Pratidin Bureau Last updated Aug 16, 2020 The excise department of Nagaon seized huge quantities of illegal liquor today. In this connection, two Dhaniram Das and Ratul Baniya were arrested by Nagaon police. The Excise department destroyed the liquor after seizure.