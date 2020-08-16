Top StoriesRegional

Nagaon: Huge quantity of liquor seized, 2 held

By Pratidin Bureau
The excise department of Nagaon seized huge quantities of illegal liquor today.

In this connection, two Dhaniram Das and Ratul Baniya were arrested by Nagaon police.

The Excise department destroyed the liquor after seizure.

