A serious clash between two groups led to a person being shot at in Dhing today.

The face-off, which happened over some plot of land, took place between the Muktul gang and Abdul Matin gang.

In the ensuing clash, land mafia Muktul reportedly shot one Ikramul Hussain, injuring him grievously. Also, many others sustained serious injuries in the altercation.

Hussain is currently undergoing treatment at Dhing FRU.