A person has been accused of setting ablaze his wife and minor son at 2 number Mulapatti in Nagaon.

The shocking incident resulted in the death of Mirana Begum and her minor son. The accused has been identified as Rafikul Islam, who is currently at large.

As per sources, another child of Begum, who was also burnt, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

It has been suspected that family discord led to such a shocking and frightful development.