Nagaon: Man Kills Younger Brother Over Land Dispute

Assam
By Pratidin Bureau
Nagaon
43

In a shocking incident, a 48-year-old man allegedly murdered his younger brother over a land dispute at Raha in Nagaon district on Friday.

As per reports, the police have already arrested the accused for murder of his brother.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday at their residence at Pashim Salmara under Raha police station of the Nagaon district.

Related News

Planting Saplings A Firm Step For Ecosystem Restoration: CM…

Prohibitory Orders Issued For Vehicles In Kaziranga

Assam Govt Fixes Rates For Covid Treatment In Private…

Hailakandi Doctor Thrashed By Kin Of COVID Patient Who Died,…

Also Read: Prohibitory Orders Issued For Vehicles In Kaziranga

The accused has been identified as Rajat Kakati, a resident of Pashim Salmara.

As reported, accused Rajat Kataki got into a heated argument with his younger brother identified as Keshab Kakati, who was 35 years old.

  Reportedly, amid the violent clash, on losing his temperament, Rajat stabbed Keshab’s chest with a sharp weapon.

Later, the victim was rushed to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital but Keshab Kakati was declared that he was brought dead to the hospital by the doctors.

Also Read: Twitter Removes Blue Tick From Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu’s Personal Handle
You might also like
Top Stories

Key Decisions Taken In AASU’s 17th General Convention

National

India To Lift Ban On UK Flights From Jan 8

Assam

Assam bids Sunil Kalita farewell

Assam

Section 144 Imposed at Kaziranga Amid Uruka

National

GST Council reduces tax rates on over 80 items, exempts sanitary napkins

Assam

Assam son wins Saudi Arabia advertising competition

Comments
Loading...