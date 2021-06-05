Nagaon: Man Kills Younger Brother Over Land Dispute

In a shocking incident, a 48-year-old man allegedly murdered his younger brother over a land dispute at Raha in Nagaon district on Friday.

As per reports, the police have already arrested the accused for murder of his brother.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday at their residence at Pashim Salmara under Raha police station of the Nagaon district.

The accused has been identified as Rajat Kakati, a resident of Pashim Salmara.

As reported, accused Rajat Kataki got into a heated argument with his younger brother identified as Keshab Kakati, who was 35 years old.

Reportedly, amid the violent clash, on losing his temperament, Rajat stabbed Keshab’s chest with a sharp weapon.

Later, the victim was rushed to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital but Keshab Kakati was declared that he was brought dead to the hospital by the doctors.