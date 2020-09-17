Top StoriesRegional

Nagaon May Face Frequent Power Cuts

By Pratidin Bureau
A fire broke out today morning at the 25 Megavolt-Amperes in the Samaguri Power Grid Service Station.

The unfortunate development may lead to much inconvenience for the people of the entire district.

Although there is an alternative, the fire is expected to cause frequent load shedding and power outage in the district.

Top officials of the Power Department have arrived at the spot to investigate into the matter. However, the cause of the fire is still not known.

Although two fire-fighting vehicles arrived to douse the flames, they couldn’t accomplish the task very soon.    

