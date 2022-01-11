Nagaon MVI Caught Red-Handed Taking ₹35,000 Bribe, Arrested

The Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) for Nagaon district was apprehended by the police on Tuesday after being caught taking a bribe.

MVI Homen Das at the office of the DTO, Nagaon, was caught taking a bribe amounting ₹35,000.

Homen Das was arrested from Nagaon. Pranab Mahanta and Balwant Kaur were also arrested by the police.

They were allegedly involved in taking bribes for producing fitness certificates.

Homen Das was caught red-handed by the police, taking a bribe of ₹35,000.

ALSO READ: Assam Govt Relaxes In Curfew Timings By 1 Hr For Uruka