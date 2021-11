In a tragic road accident, one traveller has been severely injured after a bus collided with a car at Chakori village in Nagaon on Monday night.

As per reports, a bus en route to Laximpur hit a Honda Eon, leaving the car passenger Jyotirmoy Tamuli (25) injured.

The injured passenger has been admitted to the hospital. Tamuli hails from a nearby neighbourhood of Nagaon Polytechnic.

Nagaon Police have rushed to the site of the accident and an investigation is underway.