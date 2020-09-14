Nagaon: Paper Mill’s Final Hearing Adjourned

The final hearing of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in the case of Nagaon Paper Mill that was scheduled today has been adjourned until September 21.

The Assam government had sought a month’s time to work on the issues for the revival of the closed paper mills under HPCL (Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited) at Nagaon and Cachar.

In this regard, the government has already sent a letter to the NCLT.

The Nagaon Paper Mill in Jagi Road has been non-operational since March 2017, and the employees haven’t received their salary for over 45 months.