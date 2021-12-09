Nagaon Police Detain 5, Seize Drugs And Cash

In another operation against drugs by the Police, drugs worth more than a lakh were seized from Fasiroad and Dhing gate area in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday.

The containers with drugs were reportedly kept in soapboxes. The Nagaon Police have meanwhile seized the drugs along with cash in the operation.

The police have managed to detain five peddlers including a woman in connection with the bust.

The peddlers held have been identified as Eyazul Malik, Ataur Ullas, Sariful Alam, Maqsidul Haque, and Farida Khatun.

