Nagaon Police Detain 5, Seize Drugs And Cash

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Nagaon Drugs Bust
REPRESENTATIVE

In another operation against drugs by the Police, drugs worth more than a lakh were seized from Fasiroad and Dhing gate area in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday.

The containers with drugs were reportedly kept in soapboxes. The Nagaon Police have meanwhile seized the drugs along with cash in the operation.

The police have managed to detain five peddlers including a woman in connection with the bust.

Related News

Most Wanted Conman Sushanta Baruah Caught From Jorhat

JNU Student Sharjeel Imam Granted Bail In 2019 Violence…

India To Suspend Schedule International Passenger Flights…

AASU Stage Demonstrations Against AFSPA In Guwahati

The peddlers held have been identified as Eyazul Malik, Ataur Ullas, Sariful Alam, Maqsidul Haque, and Farida Khatun.

ALSO READ: Most Wanted Conman Sushanta Baruah Caught From Jorhat

You might also like
Top Stories

ASSAM | Ill-famed NGO Serves Midday meal!

National

India’s ‘Statue of Unity’ visible from space

Assam

Assam Flood Situation Continues To Remain Grim

Assam

Man enters baby room, Golaghat Hospital tensed

Sports

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin placed 7th in ICC rankings

National

Afghan Arriving In India To Get 6-Month Visa: MEA