A fire broke out on Saturday morning at the Juria development block’s market in Nagaon district.

Around 30 lakh rupees worth of property was reportedly gutted in the blaze. Two vehicle service shops, a photocopying shop, and an eatery were destroyed in the fire.

The firefighters have extinguished the blaze; however, no details have been shared about the cause of the blaze.

Meanwhile, the local police authorities’ investigation is underway.