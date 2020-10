A large chunk of consignment comprising pulses and soyabeans worth rupees 16 lakhs were seized on Saturday night by Basistha police at Dhing in Nagaon district

Acting on a tip-off, the police team launched a raid and recovered 375 sacks of soyabeans and 455 sacks of Masoor Dal from a godown that belonged to one Shahjahan Ali.

In this connection, one Ismail Ali has been apprehended.