Police on Wednesday arrested six persons on charges of counterfeit note trading in Kampur of Nagaon district.

The machine that was used for printing the counterfeit notes has been seized by Kampur police. They were caught from Padumoni area of Kakoti gaon in Kampur during a police crackdown.

Among the six arrested, four belong to Lakhimpur, identified as Deherul Islam, Idjat Ali, Baidul Islam and Atiqul Islam.

The rest two are from Dimapur, Nagaland.