Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Assam’s Nagaon district tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

The senior police official, who tested positive for the virus today, is reportedly showing mild symptoms. He has been quarantined and is following all protocols.

