Nagaon SP S.B. Raimedhi To Join NIA On Deputation

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Assam’s Nagaon district, Shankar Brata Raimedhi, has been deputed to the headquarters of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Raimedhi has held a record of solving the deadliest crime cases of the state. He has also been awarded Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation in 2019 for his role in nabbing the main accused of the gruesome gangrape and murder of a 12-year-old in Nagaon.

It was because of the Cop’s efforts, which had led to conviction and death sentence of the main accused in a Fast Track court. Raimedhi is also hailed for his relentless efforts in solving drug smuggling, robbery and tracking down the smuggling of arms and ammunition in and around Nagaon.

He had also played a major role in tracing the rhino poachers. Raimedhi was one of the 96 Police Officers across the country, who were honored with the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ for the year 2019.

It may be mentioned here that Dima Hasao SP Gaurav Abhijit Dilip will be transferred and posted as the new Nagaon SP. On the other hand, Bir Bikram Gogoi will be posted as the new Dima Hasao SP.