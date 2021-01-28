Nagaon: Tension Prevails Over Alleged Rape Of Minor

An incident of a 6-year old girl rape case has sent chills down the spine of the people of Nagaon’s Kothiatoli on Thursday.

As per sources, the incident took place on January 26 when the accused identified as one Suraj Rabha, who is currently absconding, lured the minor and took her to a nearby road and allegedly raped her.

After the incident, hundreds of women surrounded the house of accused Suruj Rabha seeking justice.

Later, police reached at the scene and controlled the situation.

An FIR has been registered against the accused by the victim family under in this regard.