The Kampur Circle on Thursday has ordered a total lockdown in Kathiatoli town in Nagaon district from Friday until next week to curb the spread of coronavirus.

As per the reports, there has been a gradual increase in Covid-19 cases in the Kamrup circle, especially in the Kathiatoli daily market.

On Wednesday, the district administration of Nagaon had already clamped containment zones in atleast five areas of the Katiatoli town.

Complete closures of all business and commercial establishments, shops, and daily markets have been shut down, along with total ban on movement of people during the lockdown period.

However, essential services will be open.

On June 2, a total lockdown for four days was also imposed in Raha circle office.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted at COVID-19 restrictions in the state after June 7. The Chief Minister announced this while briefing the media in New Delhi on Thursday.

The near-lockdown restrictions in the state are in effect till June 5 until further orders.

The positivity rate of the state has dipped sharply. It stood at 4.02 per cent on June 3 with an active caseload of 50,534.