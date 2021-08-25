Nagaon: Train Accident Kills Assam Police Jawan

A fatal train accident has been reported in Raha of Nagaon district on Wednesday in the late morning.

According to sources, a man had been killed after falling from a running train in Raha.

The deceased had been identified as Shankarjyoti Nath.

As per sources, deceased Shankarjyoti was a serving Assam Police cadre.

He was serving for the state in the Karimganj Assam Police 15 Battalion.

Meanwhile, the dead body has been taken by the police and sent for post-mortem reports.