Nagaon: Two Boys Go Missing In Kolong River

The disappearance of two students who went to work on a science project with four friends in the Kolong River has created a stir in Bhotaigaon, Nagaon.



Bikash Bara (13) and Tridwip Kalita (13), both students of Chakarigaon Majlia Vidyalaya and Uriagaon, went missing while bathing this afternoon in the river.



A total of six friends went to Bhotaigaon to work on a science project in a dilapidated auditorium near the playground.



Police officials and SDRF personnel along with locals rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation in search of the two students, however, the bodies have not been recovered yet.