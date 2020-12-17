Nagarik Samaj Convention To Be Held On Dec 20

The convention of Nagarik Samaj will be held on December 20 at ITA Auditorium, Machkhowa.

The Nagarik Samaj in a press conference on Thursday said that Activist Prashant Bhushan, who is also a renowned Public Interest Lawyer, will inaugurate the convention. A manifesto will also be published in the convention.

Marking the present scenario of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the lawyer said that civil society is sad, worried, and anxious about politics now.

The society claimed that the BJP has not done anything mentioned in their vision document.

They said, “We are opposing the divided politics, besides that, we want to stay all united”.

They further said “Let’s politics be the root of the people’s main problems. But the politicians were discussing matters like Mughals, museums, etc.”