Nagpur: 4 Suspected Covid-19 Patients Escape From Hospital

Four persons admitted to a government-run hospital for suspected Coronavirus in Nagpur returned home on Friday night without informing the hospital authorities. They were later traced and asked to return to the hospital.

Their test results are awaited. A police official said, “Four persons, including two women, had come to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) on Friday morning to give their blood samples for suspected Covid-19. The persons were kept in the isolation ward but on Friday night they went from the hospital without informing.”

The police further informed that they later traced them and contacted them on phone and asked them to return to the hospital. The persons, however, said that they were annoyed over the delay in getting the test results and also over sharing the toilet with coronavirus positive patients admitted in the hospital.

So far, three persons have been found positive for coronavirus infection in Nagpur, and Maharashtra has reported at least 19 cases so far.

Two people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country so far, and over 80 have tested positive – including 17 foreigners of which 16 are Italians and one Canadian.