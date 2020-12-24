Nagpur: UK Returnee Tests COVID-19+, 3 Others Infected

Four members of a family in Nagpur have tested positive for COVID-19 after a 28-year old youth returned from the United Kingdom, where two new strains of the virus have been found.

The youth, an IT professional stayed in the UK for a month and returned to India on November 29. He tested negative in rapid antigen test at the airport on arrival but he developed mild symptoms after a week and got himself tested on December 14.

The youth has been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital while his family members have been asked to remain in home isolation.

Dr. Avinash Gawande, Superintendent of Government Medical College while quoted by news agency ANI said, “After seven days he stated showing symptoms and complained about the loss of smell. He was again tested for COVID-19 at Nandanvan public health clinic (PHC) and his Rapid Antigen test came on December 15.”

“The family has a history of going to Gondia (in Maharashtra). On December 22, the man was admitted at the hospital. We collected two samples for testing. A sample has been sent for RT-PCR test and another to Pune for further examination,” the doctor added.

Earlier this week, the government imposed travel restrictions to and from the UK till December 31 after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 20 informed the public that a new variant of the COVID-19 virus has been found in the UK.

More than 20 passengers who returned from the UK have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, prompting states to begin contact tracing.