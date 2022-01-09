Naharkatia: Massive Fire Breaks Out, Property Worth Lakhs Gutted

A massive fire broke out on Saturday at Assam’s Naharkatia Vidhan Sabha Constituency causing damages to property worth lakhs.

The incident took place at Naharkatia Tehsil’s No 1 Naharani Block village in Assam’s Dibrugarh district last night. The fire broke out at the house of one Nandalal Gowala, a resident of the village.

The cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical short circuit. Property worth around lakhs and important documents was damaged in the fire though no loss of life has been reported as of yet.

Notably, fire engines from Naharkatia were sent to the spot to douse the fire. They along with Tingkhong Police, village defence personnel, and locals were able to bring the fire under control.

ALSO READ: Punjab Gets New DGP Amid Row Over Security Lapse