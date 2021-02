In an investigation by the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police on Saturday evening led to the recovery of seven stolen cars that were hidden at Mukulmua in Nalbari.

As per initial reports, the cars that were hired for rental services were then stolen for resale.

The team of police officials have recovered four-wheelers such as Swift, Accent, Dezire, Bolero among many others.

An investigation is underway to nab the gang involved in the car theft syndicate.