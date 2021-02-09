Nalbari: Arms Licence-Holders Asked To Surrender Weapons

Ahead of the Assam Assembly elections slated between April-May, the deputy commissioner of Nalbari district on Tuesday asked licenced weapon holders to deposit their arms and ammunition within a week.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Purabi Konwar said in case any licence holder failed to deposit the arms, their licences would be cancelled and appropriate action taken against them.

She said the weapon holders could deposit the same with the police station concerned of their area in a week’s time.